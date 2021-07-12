Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) versus First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Financial Comparison

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Banking System and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 5 0 0 2.00 First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00

Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. First Foundation has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.87%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than First Foundation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Banking System and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $622.31 million 4.16 $154.24 million $2.17 16.62 First Foundation $298.54 million 3.40 $84.37 million $1.88 12.06

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Columbia Banking System pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Foundation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 30.91% 8.32% 1.16% First Foundation 31.53% 13.72% 1.35%

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business administration; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions that include financial planning services, such as asset allocation, net worth analysis, estate planning and preservation, education funding, and wealth transfer; insurance solutions, which include long-term care, and life and disability insurance; individual retirement solutions comprising retirement planning, retirement income strategies, and traditional and roth individual retirement accounts; and business solutions, which comprise business retirement plans, key person insurance, business succession planning, and deferred compensation plans to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, investment, and administrative trust services, such as personal and special needs trusts, estate settlement services, and investment agency and charitable management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 145 branches. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It offers its services through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Texas, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

