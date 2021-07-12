Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 2,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,485,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.