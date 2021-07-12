Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) VP Sells $365,041.08 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.05. 183,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,052. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

