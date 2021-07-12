Comparing Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96%

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Zovio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 2.79 N/A N/A N/A Zovio $397.12 million 0.21 -$48.95 million $0.27 9.48

Zhangmen Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zhangmen Education and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zhangmen Education presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.93%. Zovio has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 241.80%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Zhangmen Education.

Summary

Zovio beats Zhangmen Education on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

