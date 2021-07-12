Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 7842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VLRS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $34,722,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

