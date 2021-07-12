Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CNVY stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

In related news, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

