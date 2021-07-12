Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 396,799 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $9.88.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

