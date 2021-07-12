CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE COR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $162,240,000.00. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,966,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

