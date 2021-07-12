Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 523 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $227.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

