Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.40. The company has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

