Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 755.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $137.81 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.88 and a 1-year high of $139.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

