Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 60,353 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,353 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $118.29 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.