Corra.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $15.09 Million (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $15.09 million and approximately $42,162.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.06 or 0.00029941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00116808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,574.93 or 0.99902663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00968695 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.