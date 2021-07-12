Cortex Price Reaches $0.15 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $26.75 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.04 or 0.00889686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,312,787 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

