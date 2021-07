CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $307,000.00.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,943 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $353,483.73.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.72, for a total value of $490,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $619,065.00.

CRVL stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,330. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $140.82.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

