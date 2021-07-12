Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 49,463 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,935,981.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,605,912.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 40,171 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,608,045.13.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,622,760.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48.

COUR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,598. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. BTIG Research increased their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

