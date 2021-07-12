Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post $182.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.51 million and the highest is $184.47 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $175.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $737.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.44 million to $741.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $757.96 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $768.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

