COVA Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $824,655.08 and $249,763.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.70 or 0.00883658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005405 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

