Covalent (CQT) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00045248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00116530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00162257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,598.44 or 1.00196374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.25 or 0.00972927 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

