Cowbird Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Cowbird Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,029 shares during the quarter. Reinvent Technology Partners accounts for about 2.0% of Cowbird Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,417. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

