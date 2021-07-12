CRDT (CRDT) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $49,400.93 and $1.00 million worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CRDT

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

