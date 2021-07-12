Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRARY. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Crédit Agricole to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.23.

CRARY opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. Research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

