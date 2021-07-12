Credit Agricole S A Acquires 20,260 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises approximately 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stamina Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 865,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after buying an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.2% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 76,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.23. 140,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

