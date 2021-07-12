Credit Agricole S A Acquires 2,260 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $93.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,694. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

