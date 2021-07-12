Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.52. 9,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

