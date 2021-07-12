Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $411.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,998. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $419.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

