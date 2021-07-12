Credit Agricole S A Has $9.97 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $123,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR stock remained flat at $$99.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. 77,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.09.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,245 shares of company stock worth $5,371,796. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.