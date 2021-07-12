Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $332,280,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 1,179,376 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

NYSE WY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

