Credit Agricole S A Invests $8.87 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
IR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,125. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.
In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.