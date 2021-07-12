Credit Agricole S A Invests $8.87 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

IR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,125. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

