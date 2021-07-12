Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXT stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

