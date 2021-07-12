Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Green Dot worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDOT stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,690.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,679 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

