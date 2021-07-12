Credit Suisse AG Has $3.27 Million Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 248.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Children’s Place by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

Shares of PLCE opened at $94.54 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

