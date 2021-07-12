Credit Suisse AG Sells 38,387 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $37.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.61.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

