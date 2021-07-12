Credit Suisse AG Sells 49,779 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after buying an additional 2,180,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $20,510,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $6,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of UE opened at $18.94 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

