Credit Suisse Group Boosts PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 550

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of LON PAGE opened at GBX 594.50 ($7.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -330.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. PageGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 345.40 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 618 ($8.07). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.88.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

