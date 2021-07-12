Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.38.

CPG opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

