Critical Survey: Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) versus Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $179.21 million 4.38 -$212.04 million N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million 12.26 $21.16 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.94, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy -7.34% 0.38% 0.25% Dorchester Minerals 50.58% 28.11% 26.81%

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Advantage Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

