Critical Survey: CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) & SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CTT – Correios De Portugal and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.62%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Risk and Volatility

CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTT – Correios De Portugal $851.29 million 0.52 $19.04 million N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $599.51 million 6.98 $56.20 million N/A N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Profitability

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 10.92% 1.65% 0.82%

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats CTT – Correios De Portugal on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services. The company operates a retail network of 2,370 contact points with 539 post offices; 1,831 postal agencies; and 1,933 stamp sale points, as well as 117 automatic stamp vending machines and 14 automatic postal product vending machines. It also operates a sorting network of three production and logistics centers, 5 logistics and delivery centers, and a transport network with 3,697 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $11.9 billion intensification program ($5.4 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 59.3 million square feet (27.9 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of space, 27.1 million square feet (12.3 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of which has or will commence construction within next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. Included in this intensification program is the Trust's share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and as at September 30, 2020, 766 units (representing approximately 70% of all 1,110 units in the first and second phases) had closed with the balance of units expected to close before year end. In addition, the presold 631 units in the third phase along with 22 townhomes, all of which are sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

