CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,754,785.01 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01.
Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.46. 72,139 shares of the stock were exchanged.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.