Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock Sells 20,000 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $1,212,600.00.

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.67. 179,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,112. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

