CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.83 on Friday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 94.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

