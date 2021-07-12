CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.65.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 94.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

