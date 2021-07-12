Curate Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Curate has a total market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $279,540.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00914368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,579,348 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

