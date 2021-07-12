CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 689.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,434 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in CureVac were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $83,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

CVAC stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $151.80.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

