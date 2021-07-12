Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.