cVault.finance (CORE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $101,480.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $60.73 million and $101,480.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $6,072.88 or 0.18287354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00895565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005446 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

