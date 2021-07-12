CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 98,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

