CWV Chain (CWV) One Day Volume Tops $22,978.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $22,978.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00110296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00160941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,792.15 or 1.00162255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.37 or 0.00957173 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

