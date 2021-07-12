Cynthia Yazdi Sells 2,638 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $538,152.00.

NYSE MSI traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $223.23. The stock had a trading volume of 419,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,209. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $225.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

