Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) vs. TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Financial Survey

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TrueCar and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 3 4 0 2.57 Dada Nexus 0 1 7 0 2.88

TrueCar presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.66%. Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 53.25%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than TrueCar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and Dada Nexus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $278.68 million 1.99 $76.54 million ($0.19) -29.58 Dada Nexus $831.87 million 7.46 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -14.48

TrueCar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar 29.72% -2.40% -1.98% Dada Nexus -33.88% -34.89% -26.12%

Summary

TrueCar beats Dada Nexus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

